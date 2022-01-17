A man wearing a mask walks by a bronze sculpture of a bull in Beijing’s central business district. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stocks favoured by UBS, Goldman can wait as US$3.9 trillion mutual fund industry struggles to attract new investors
- Sales of mutual fund products amounted to 21 billion yuan in the first two weeks, on course for slowest January since at least 2018
- The limp mirrors the market slide, poor returns from star fund managers and lingering regulatory risks
Topic | A-shares
A man wearing a mask walks by a bronze sculpture of a bull in Beijing’s central business district. Photo: EPA-EFE