China’s biggest money manager, with US$14.4 billion of assets, bought more shares in Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings last quarter, as investors profited from one of the sharpest rallies in technology stocks in Hong Kong. Zhang Kun of E Fund Management based in the southern city of Guangzhou, added 500,000 shares of WeChat operator Tencent in his flagship 62.8 billion yuan (US$9.3 billion) Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund, according to his latest report to clients. He also raised his stake in Alibaba to 11.1 million shares in his 19.9 billion yuan E Fund Quality Selection Fund, lifting the e-commerce group into its top 10 holdings for the first time this year. Alibaba is the owner of this newspaper. China-focused funds reload Alibaba, JD.com stocks to defy ‘uninvestable’ tag as Goldman’s worst-is-over view gains traction The portfolio changes reflect the thinking among global fund managers from JPMorgan Asset Management to Capital Group who have ploughed more money into Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan stocks since a rout in mid-March . The Hang Seng Tech Index has rebounded 50 per cent since then, recovering US$150 billion of market value along the way. “Few investors could make correct judgments about such a big swing [in stock prices] at the end of the first quarter,” Zhang said in his report. “That will also be the case for predicting the Chinese and American economies for the third quarter. These short-term moves do not matter in the long run and they offer good buying opportunities for high-quality companies.” Investors returned to the market, emboldened by signs China is dialling back its regulatory crackdown on tech companies after investors complained about policy uncertainty. An end to a two-month lockdown in Shanghai also helped restore risk appetite despite a challenging stop-start scenario as Covid-19 cases rebounded. China’s uncorrelated stocks are turning into a one-way bet for money managers Zhang manages four equity investment vehicles with a combined assets of 97.1 billion yuan. They all delivered positive returns to investors last quarter, which also benefited from a broad-based advance in China’s US$1.9 trillion onshore equity markets. His Blue Chip and Quality Selection funds both gained 13 per cent, more than double the increase in the CSI 300 Index during the quarter. His funds suffered steep losses in the first quarter and last year. Its interest in 18.1 million shares in Tencent amounted to almost 9 per cent of the fund’s assets, making it the fund’s fourth biggest holding on June 30. Liquor distiller Wuliangye Yibin and Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery were its top two bets, the report showed. Still, Zhang trimmed his holding in the nation’s biggest liquor distillers – Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye Yibin – after the market rally swept the stocks up by more than 19 per cent, stretching valuations. His holding fell by 133,000 shares and 1.46 million shares, respectively. The money manager also exited surveillance camera maker Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology amid heightened concerns that more Western countries would join the US in blacklisting the firm for its alleged role in Xinjiang. Going forward, Zhang said he would focus more on corporate fundamentals than macroeconomic matters as his primary stock-picking strategy, saying big swings in economic growth data over the past two quarters make predictions difficult. Market sentiment swayed from extreme pessimism to optimism in the second quarter, after China emerged from the Shanghai lockdown and put in place a slew of growth-stabilising measures. The economy grew 0.4 per cent last quarter, the slowest in two years, according to official data. Sustainability of customer demand, the threshold against new competitors, free cash flow and corporate governance are among the yardsticks he uses to select stocks, Zhang added. For tech companies, the most important metric to look at is whether they can retain top talent.