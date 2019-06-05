Advertisement
Sham Shui Po has the potential to become Hong Kong’s epicentre of cool. Photo: Felix Wong
Douglas Young
Hong Kong badly needs to freshen up its Suzie Wong mystique. Is Sham Shui Po the answer?
- Sham Shui Po has potential for tourism, like other gritty areas around the world which have become hip neighbourhoods. But it’s still early days for a district more closely associated with cheap gadgets than trendy shops
SCMP Columnist
Shades Off by Peter Kammerer
Is Hong Kong a great city? A visit to New York showed why it won’t be taking a bite out of the Big Apple any time soon
- While Hong Kong, in aiming to be ‘Asia’s world city’, has tried to imitate New York, from its food carts to cultural centres, it lacks the quality and diversity of attractions of the Big Apple and remains a long way behind
