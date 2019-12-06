Then chief secretary Carrie Lam attends a forum on private pensions in Tsim Sha Tsui in November 2016. In a private conversation, Lam had said that Hong Kong’s pension system, its rail network and the Link Reit were “mountains” to be tackled. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
