Illustration: Craig Stephens
Chi Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Chi Wang

Coronavirus shows the US and China are sailing in the same boat and share similar national security concerns

  • The US reported its first coronavirus case soon after Beijing broke its silence on the outbreak, indicating how many Americans travel to China
  • The disease has also highlighted the need to overcome the mistrust of and racism towards Chinese in the US
Chi Wang
Chi Wang

Updated: 9:03am, 3 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chi Wang

Chi Wang

Chi Wang, a former head of the Chinese section of the US Library of Congress, is president of the US-China Policy Foundation.