A man passes the New York Stock Exchange on May 26. Stock markets are curiously surging despite corporate earnings being dragged down by the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting they expect central banks to continue injecting liquidity well into the future. Photo: AFP
A man passes the New York Stock Exchange on May 26. Stock markets are curiously surging despite corporate earnings being dragged down by the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting they expect central banks to continue injecting liquidity well into the future. Photo: AFP