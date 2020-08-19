An aerial view of a deforested piece of land in the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho in Rondonia, northern Brazil, on August 23, 2019. Unlike other jurisdictions, Hong Kong’s banks are not required to make public whether the projects or companies they finance are linked to environmentally damaging practices. Photo: AFP
An aerial view of a deforested piece of land in the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho in Rondonia, northern Brazil, on August 23, 2019. Unlike other jurisdictions, Hong Kong’s banks are not required to make public whether the projects or companies they finance are linked to environmentally damaging practices. Photo: AFP