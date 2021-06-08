Anti-China sentiment in India grew after soldiers were killed when the border dispute turned deadly last June. Photo: AFP Anti-China sentiment in India grew after soldiers were killed when the border dispute turned deadly last June. Photo: AFP
Anti-China sentiment in India grew after soldiers were killed when the border dispute turned deadly last June. Photo: AFP
Shi Jiangtao
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Shi Jiangtao

China can regain an important friend if it makes up with India

  • Already locked in rivalry with the US, it was not ideal for Beijing to alienate New Delhi, but the China-India border row has had that effect
  • Xi Jinping’s stated wish for China to make friends rather than enemies could apply to its increasingly US-friendly neighbour

Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-China sentiment in India grew after soldiers were killed when the border dispute turned deadly last June. Photo: AFP Anti-China sentiment in India grew after soldiers were killed when the border dispute turned deadly last June. Photo: AFP
Anti-China sentiment in India grew after soldiers were killed when the border dispute turned deadly last June. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao

A former diplomat, Shi Jiangtao has worked as a China reporter at the Post for more than a decade. He's interested in political, social and environmental development in China.