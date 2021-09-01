Security officers turn away people at a vaccination centre in Metro Manila’s Las Pinas City, in the Philippines, on August 6. Whether the Delta variant prolongs the pandemic appreciably will depend on how long it takes to address the inequities in the production and distribution of vaccines globally. Photo: EPA-EFE
Security officers turn away people at a vaccination centre in Metro Manila’s Las Pinas City, in the Philippines, on August 6. Whether the Delta variant prolongs the pandemic appreciably will depend on how long it takes to address the inequities in the production and distribution of vaccines globally. Photo: EPA-EFE