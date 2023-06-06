Pedestrians pass stores in the Haizhu area of Guangzhou on May 9, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians pass stores in the Haizhu area of Guangzhou on May 9, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
China economy
Comment

Beijing must take action to bolster growth, but do not expect drastic moves in the near term

  • There is broad consensus that the central government must act to counteract anaemic post-pandemic growth, as premiers have done in the past
  • Beijing could bail out financing vehicles or relax property investment rules, but it is likely to roll out new policies slowly

Zhou Xin
Zhou Xin

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians pass stores in the Haizhu area of Guangzhou on May 9, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians pass stores in the Haizhu area of Guangzhou on May 9, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE