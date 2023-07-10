Houses in the Remuera area of Auckland on June 13. The bold reforms in New Zealand’s largest city that led to a housing construction boom are a template for other cities and countries where a lack of supply is driving up housing prices. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
The View by Nicholas Spiro

Auckland’s bold housing reforms an example for Australia’s unaffordable market

  • While Australia’s housing market has proved resilient, the rebound in prices has only served to heighten concerns about the fall in affordability
  • Bold zoning reforms by Auckland’s government that aimed to encourage the development of medium-density housing offer a way forward for Australian cities

Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 4:30pm, 10 Jul, 2023

