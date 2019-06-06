Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ian Young
Ian Young
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

The Hongcouver by Ian Young

Scared of falling home equity and the war on money laundering in Vancouver? Tough luck, and get a grip on reality

  • In a city ranked one of the most unaffordable in the world, some people are actually freaking out about price declines
  • Meanwhile, others say a crackdown on money laundering and Chinese cash would be ‘catastrophic’
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 2:58am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:08am, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.