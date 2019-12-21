Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
The Hongcouver by Ian Young
Is Vancouver really an ‘insular, little village’? So says its most powerful real estate developer
- In contrast to his churlish assessment of Vancouver, Westbank’s Ian Gillespie has ridden the wave of internationalism and foreign money that defines the city today
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ian Young is the Post's Vancouver correspondent. A journalist for more than 20 years, he worked for Australian newspapers and the London Evening Standard before arriving in Hong Kong in 1997. There he won or shared awards for excellence in investigative reporting and human rights reporting, and the HK News Awards Scoop of the Year. He moved to Canada with his wife in 2010.
Advertisement
Advertisement