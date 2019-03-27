Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects a peatland clearing that was engulfed by fire in southern Kalimantan in September 2015. Such fires, often started to clear forest for plantations, are the cause of seasonal haze in the region, a recurring problem for Indonesia and its neighbouring countries. To meet its new targets on carbon emission reduction, Indonesia must fully enforce forest protection laws. Photo: AFP
Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects a peatland clearing that was engulfed by fire in southern Kalimantan in September 2015. Such fires, often started to clear forest for plantations, are the cause of seasonal haze in the region, a recurring problem for Indonesia and its neighbouring countries. To meet its new targets on carbon emission reduction, Indonesia must fully enforce forest protection laws. Photo: AFP
An iron and steel plant in the Erdaojiang district in Tonghua, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Explained: how climate change will affect Asia
- In 2017, China, India and Japan were ranked first, third and fifth among the world’s worst polluting countries
- However, developing countries have argued they should be allowed to continue increasing emissions as they industrialise
Topic | Climate change
An iron and steel plant in the Erdaojiang district in Tonghua, China. Photo: Bloomberg