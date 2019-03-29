Channels

A man walks through the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai. China's GDP growth slowed from 9.5 per cent in 2011 to 6.6 per cent in 2018. The slowdown can be blamed on a variety of factors, but the first and probably most important is that China is getting older. Photo: Reuters
Yi Fuxian
Opinion

Opinion

Yi Fuxian

Why ageing China won’t overtake the US economy as the world’s biggest – now or in the future

  • Growth trajectories must take into account that China is ageing faster than the US. The experiences of Japan, Taiwan and South Korea bear out the correlation between growth and demographics, and economists optimistic about China’s growth prospects should take note
Yi Fuxian

Yi Fuxian  

Published: 1:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:46am, 29 Mar, 2019

China was already facing huge demographic and economic issues. However, a new study of satellite imagery shows that many of its towns and cities are shrinking, with experts warning that it could exacerbate the government’s problems. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

Almost one-third of Chinese cities are shrinking, but urban planners told to keep building

  • Satellite imagery monitored the intensity of night lights in more than 3,300 cities and towns between 2013 and 2016
  • In 28 per cent of cases, the intensity of lights had dimmed, but urban planners are still assuming China’s urbanisation will continue, research shows
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 8:41pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:49am, 19 Mar, 2019

China was already facing huge demographic and economic issues. However, a new study of satellite imagery shows that many of its towns and cities are shrinking, with experts warning that it could exacerbate the government’s problems. Photo: Simon Song
