A man walks through the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai. China's GDP growth slowed from 9.5 per cent in 2011 to 6.6 per cent in 2018. The slowdown can be blamed on a variety of factors, but the first and probably most important is that China is getting older. Photo: Reuters
China was already facing huge demographic and economic issues. However, a new study of satellite imagery shows that many of its towns and cities are shrinking, with experts warning that it could exacerbate the government’s problems. Photo: Simon Song
Almost one-third of Chinese cities are shrinking, but urban planners told to keep building
- Satellite imagery monitored the intensity of night lights in more than 3,300 cities and towns between 2013 and 2016
- In 28 per cent of cases, the intensity of lights had dimmed, but urban planners are still assuming China’s urbanisation will continue, research shows
