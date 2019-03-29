Channels

Students take part in a demonstration against inaction on climate change as part of a global student strike movement on March 15 in London, Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andrew Sheng
Andrew Sheng

How the US Federal Reserve is financing climate change by taking its cue from modern monetary theory

  • A central bank policy that floods the economy with money and fuels consumption also exacerbates climate change, the greatest threat to humanity’s existence
Andrew Sheng

Andrew Sheng  

Published: 11:30pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:16am, 30 Mar, 2019

Students take part in a demonstration against inaction on climate change as part of a global student strike movement on March 15 in London, Britain. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez warned against dividing the world into China supporters and US supporters. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US and China must not split world in two, warns ex-Washington commerce secretary

  • Work to do after trade deal to rebuild relationship, says Carlos Gutierrez, who served in George W. Bush’s administration
  • Wrong to think ‘trade war will finish and everything will go back to the way it was’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 7:30pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:49pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez warned against dividing the world into China supporters and US supporters. Photo: AFP
