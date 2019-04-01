A model poses on the banks of the Qiantang River, in Xiaoshan district, Hangzhou, in the heart of China’s textile industry as part of a photo shoot to highlight how global demand for fast fashion is contributing to toxic water pollution. Photo: Lance Lee for Greenpeace
A model poses on the banks of the Qiantang River, in Xiaoshan district, Hangzhou, in the heart of China’s textile industry as part of a photo shoot to highlight how global demand for fast fashion is contributing to toxic water pollution. Photo: Lance Lee for Greenpeace
Plastic bottles pile up at a collection facility in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Can Japan end its love affair with single-use plastic?
- It generates more plastic packaging waste per capita than any other country except the United States, according to the UN
Topic | Japan
Plastic bottles pile up at a collection facility in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo