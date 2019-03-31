Channels

If the definition of a developed society is one where rich people take public transport, Hong Kong remains backward, socially as well as technologically. Photo: Winson Wong
Philip Bowring
Philip Bowring

The rich in Hong Kong don’t take public transport. No wonder our road policies are a mess

  • The government’s inability to tackle our transport problems, from road congestion and illegally parked cars to the protectionist taxi trade and haphazard system of tunnel tolls, comes down to this: the upper classes, including senior bureaucrats, love their cars
Philip Bowring

Philip Bowring  

Published: 7:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:20am, 31 Mar, 2019

Des Voeux Road Central will be covered by the pilot scheme. Photo: Dickson Lee
14 streets in central Hong Kong to be covered by pilot electronic road pricing scheme, government paper says – but then document withdrawn for ‘technical reasons’

  • Transport bureau paper submitted to district council reveals for first time details of scheme, which government started studying in the 1980s
  • Proposal was supposed to be discussed at council meeting but item was removed from agenda and paper retracted
Sum Lok-kei  

Gary Cheung  

Published: 10:48pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:22am, 29 Mar, 2019

