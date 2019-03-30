Illustration Craig Stephens
Illustration Craig Stephens
Donald Trump will foreshadow his campaign message on Thursday when he headlines a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Michigan. File photo: AP
Robert Mueller has handed Donald Trump a powerful weapon for his re-election campaign
- Robert Mueller found no evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 election
- The findings were an unmistakable political victory for Trump
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Donald Trump will foreshadow his campaign message on Thursday when he headlines a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Michigan. File photo: AP