Italy joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative highlights different approaches of Europe and the US on Asia policy
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Parag Khanna
Italy joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative highlights different approaches of Europe and the US on Asia policy
- While Italy has attracted criticism within Europe for joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to the continent underscores the transatlantic divide over how to deal with rising Asian powers
A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on 4 December 2018, the day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index lost almost 800 points, or 3.1 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley
China’s Belt and Road may be the closest the world has to a stimulus plan that can kick some vigour back into the global economy
- There is nothing for global stock markets to be bullish now, from corporate earnings to the US-China trade war, to Brexit and the next US trade war on Japan
- China’s Belt and Road Initiative may be the only hope for a global economic stimulus
A floor trader at the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell on 4 December 2018, the day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index lost almost 800 points, or 3.1 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
