Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ronny Tong
Opinion

Opinion

Ronny Tong

Hong Kong should trust its own judiciary on all extradition requests – whether or not they come from mainland China

  • The UK experience underlines how concerns about another territory’s rule-of-law record do not stop an extradition agreement from being reached
  • Effective extradition, which serves the interests of justice, must also be based on mutual trust
Ronny Tong

Ronny Tong  

Published: 9:00am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:04am, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nine economic crimes were recently removed from Hong Kong’s proposed extradition law. Photo: Alamy
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Fugitive law concern remains even after changes for business

  • The plan to allow criminal suspects to be transferred from Hong Kong to the mainland, Taiwan and other places may have been watered down, but a comprehensive bilateral agreement with sufficient safeguards is still needed
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Published: 9:58pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nine economic crimes were recently removed from Hong Kong’s proposed extradition law. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.