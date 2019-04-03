Hong Kong should trust its own judiciary on all extradition requests – whether or not they come from mainland China
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ronny Tong
- The UK experience underlines how concerns about another territory’s rule-of-law record do not stop an extradition agreement from being reached
- Effective extradition, which serves the interests of justice, must also be based on mutual trust
Nine economic crimes were recently removed from Hong Kong’s proposed extradition law. Photo: Alamy
Editorial by SCMP Editorial
Fugitive law concern remains even after changes for business
- The plan to allow criminal suspects to be transferred from Hong Kong to the mainland, Taiwan and other places may have been watered down, but a comprehensive bilateral agreement with sufficient safeguards is still needed
