Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Women are heavily involved in the production and design of tech and artificial intelligence products, but are rarely visible at tech conferences. Photo: iStockphoto
Jessie Tu
Opinion

Opinion

Jessie Tu

Women in tech: more female experts at conferences, less eye candy, please

  • The ubiquity of attractive young women luring visitors to stalls and the dearth of female speakers at Asia’s largest cybersecurity conference in Taipei shows that the tech industry has a long way to go in recognising women’s contributions
Jessie Tu

Jessie Tu  

Published: 2:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Women are heavily involved in the production and design of tech and artificial intelligence products, but are rarely visible at tech conferences. Photo: iStockphoto
READ FULL ARTICLE
Around 1,000 young coders attempt to set a new world record of “The Most Youngsters Perform Coding” in Hong Kong, 2015. Photo: SCMP
Start-ups

Women in tech: CEO of coding school for kids says she wants to empower the next generation

  • Founder Michelle Sun says she is happy to be a teacher and a better role model for girls in the world of technology
Topic |   Technology
Elaine Ly

Elaine Ly  

Published: 6:00am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:22am, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Around 1,000 young coders attempt to set a new world record of “The Most Youngsters Perform Coding” in Hong Kong, 2015. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.