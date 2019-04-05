Channels

Members of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong express their worry about the proposed amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, at a press conference on March 7. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

Hong Kong’s extradition bill should strike fear in all who do business in China, exemptions notwithstanding

  • Despite their initial reservations, Hong Kong’s local business groups appear to be leaning towards support for the government’s revised bill. It would be a mistake, as they remain vulnerable to being targeted for prosecution on the mainland
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Published: 9:00am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Apr, 2019

Members of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong express their worry about the proposed amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, at a press conference on March 7. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Illustration: Henry Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has revised her mainland China extradition proposal to mollify businesses, but will she pay a price?

  • The government has exempted nine economic crimes from a list of extraditable offences in the face of pressure from the business community
  • Lam might have averted a crisis by watering down the bill, but was it worth it?
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 8:00am, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:30am, 29 Mar, 2019

Illustration: Henry Wong
