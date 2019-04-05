Members of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong express their worry about the proposed amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, at a press conference on March 7. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Illustration: Henry Wong
Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam has revised her mainland China extradition proposal to mollify businesses, but will she pay a price?
- The government has exempted nine economic crimes from a list of extraditable offences in the face of pressure from the business community
- Lam might have averted a crisis by watering down the bill, but was it worth it?
