A financial professional reacts to market volatility on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 6, 2009. Photo: AFP
Frank Jurgen-Richter
Frank Jurgen-Richter

The next financial crisis will be worse than the 2008 crash. Here’s how the world can prepare for it

  • Unilateralism, fragmented regulatory bodies, a depleted arsenal of tools at the disposal of central banks and increasingly complex financial markets will make it harder to deal with the next crisis
  • A multilateral effort, both from governments and the private sector, is our best hope
Frank Jurgen-Richter

Frank Jurgen-Richter  

Published: 2:00pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:35pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Chicago Federal Reserve president Charles Evans said growth in “the US economy has slowed but is still robust”, during a panel discussion in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
China Economy

US recession chance ‘no more than 25 per cent’ says Chicago Federal Reserve chief as fear grips markets

  • Asian stock markets plunged on Monday, with benchmark indices declining from Seoul to Sydney, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged on Friday
  • Charles Evans says the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is appropriate and it is keeping its eyes on economic data
Topic |   Global interest rates
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 6:31pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 25 Mar, 2019

