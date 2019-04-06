Channels

How Hong Kong’s extradition bill falls short of the deal we need with mainland China

  • Talks began more than 20 years ago between Hong Kong and Beijing on a rendition agreement. Why did nothing come of it, and why is the government opting for a case-by-case approach that fails to address Hongkongers’ demand for fair trial safeguards?
Published: 9:15am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:31am, 6 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Hong Kong should trust its own judiciary on all extradition requests – whether or not they come from mainland China

  • The UK experience underlines how concerns about another territory’s rule-of-law record do not stop an extradition agreement from being reached
  • Effective extradition, which serves the interests of justice, must also be based on mutual trust
Published: 9:00am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:04am, 3 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
