Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
How Hong Kong’s extradition bill falls short of the deal we need with mainland China
- Talks began more than 20 years ago between Hong Kong and Beijing on a rendition agreement. Why did nothing come of it, and why is the government opting for a case-by-case approach that fails to address Hongkongers’ demand for fair trial safeguards?
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Ronny Tong
Hong Kong should trust its own judiciary on all extradition requests – whether or not they come from mainland China
- The UK experience underlines how concerns about another territory’s rule-of-law record do not stop an extradition agreement from being reached
- Effective extradition, which serves the interests of justice, must also be based on mutual trust
Illustration: Craig Stephens
