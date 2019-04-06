Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Billy Huang
Xi Jinping can take lessons from Kublai Khan in reaching out to the West
- In the 13th century, Kublai Khan reached out to the West. Can Xi Jinping do better?
TOP PICKS
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.