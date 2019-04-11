Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
China had waged an intelligence operation to gain details of the probe ordered in 2016 by then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Reuters
China pressured authors to uncover Australian government secrets and conducted ‘foreign interference’, local media report
- Relations between the two nations have been fraught in recent times over fears of Chinese interference
Topic | China-Australia relations
China had waged an intelligence operation to gain details of the probe ordered in 2016 by then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Reuters