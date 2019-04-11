Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Bob Carr
Bob Carr

Australia could be the big loser in a US-China trade deal, not that Trump seems to care

  • Australia sticking its neck out for the US on the issue of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei will not stop America from striking a trade deal with China that could result in Australian exports suffering
Bob Carr  

Published: 3:00am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:50am, 11 Apr, 2019

China had waged an intelligence operation to gain details of the probe ordered in 2016 by then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Reuters
China pressured authors to uncover Australian government secrets and conducted ‘foreign interference’, local media report

  • Relations between the two nations have been fraught in recent times over fears of Chinese interference
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:02pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:02pm, 8 Apr, 2019

