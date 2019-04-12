Channels

A representative of Shangdong Orange Paper Import and Export Company introduces its paper globe at a trade fair in Hong Kong in January. The “China model” of development has come under attack recently for being insufficiently open to foreign companies. Photo: Nora Tam
Capitalism with US and Chinese characteristics can peacefully coexist – if we give up on ‘hyper-globalism’

  • The idea that countries must fully open their economies to foreign companies, regardless of the consequences for their own growth strategies or societies, is flawed. The US and China should give each other greater policy space
Published: 3:30am, 12 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Donald Trump is wrong. The US economy is not strong enough to win cold war 2.0

  • While the US prevailed in the cold war with the Soviet Union, its economy is in a much weaker position today. Both the US and China should resolve their own economic imbalances and then work together to preserve the post-war world order
Published: 1:00am, 4 Apr, 2019

