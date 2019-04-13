Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Vasilis Trigkas
How China took to made-in-America entrepreneurship and is re-exporting it around the world
- Entrepreneurship is now part of China’s soft power push in Africa, Southeast Asia and beyond. The US president’s disparaging attitude to developing countries means America may miss the opportunity to spread an idea that had its roots in its soil
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.