Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media during the Nato foreign ministers’ meeting at the State Department in Washington, on April 4. China-Nato relations don’t have to be hostile. The relationship can be business-like, if not mature. Photo: Reuters
Zhou Bo
Opinion

Opinion

Zhou Bo

Nato’s big challenge is not China, but how to keep the transatlantic alliance alive

  • A military alliance is possible precisely because America has been willing to provide a security umbrella to others who could not or would not do it for themselves
  • Making an enemy of China, which would keep the alliance strong, would only push it towards even closer relations with Russia
Zhou Bo

Zhou Bo  

Published: 10:30pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:36pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media during the Nato foreign ministers’ meeting at the State Department in Washington, on April 4. China-Nato relations don’t have to be hostile. The relationship can be business-like, if not mature. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Emanuele Scimia
Opinion

Opinion

Emanuele Scimia

The EU’s China strategy, while avoiding Trump-style confrontation, puts European unity to the test

  • While it won’t challenge China as Trump has done, the grouping wants to address its concerns over some Chinese policies through a united front. Italy’s lone endorsement of the belt and road shows the challenge it now faces
Emanuele Scimia

Emanuele Scimia  

Published: 11:00pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:11am, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.