Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Opinion

Opinion

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang

Why companies should say goodbye to the 996 work culture, and hello to 4-day weeks

  • Overwork is counterproductive and economically irrational, and it need not be an inevitable feature of the always-on global economy. Around the world, companies have adopted four-day weeks, or six-hour days, without sacrificing productivity
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang  

Published: 3:00pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Slashed benefits and bigger workloads leave bureaucrats feeling dissatisfied. Illustration: Henry Wong
Society

China’s civil servants find there is a price to pay for corruption-busting salary boost

  • Efforts to reduce bribery through higher pay have seen some salaries triple
  • Slashed benefits and bigger workloads leave bureaucrats feeling dissatisfied
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Published: 8:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:51pm, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Slashed benefits and bigger workloads leave bureaucrats feeling dissatisfied. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.