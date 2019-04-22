Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Zweig
China counts the costs of its lurch from market reform to ‘Made in China 2025’
- The Xi government pledged market reform in 2013, the same year a think tank began research on a competing plan that would become ‘Made in China 2025’. The latter has outpaced reforms, arguably to the nation’s loss
Workers at a production line manufacturing electronic keyboards in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
Abacus by Tom Holland
Beijing’s ‘Made in China 2025’ plan isn’t dead, it’s out of control
- The ‘Made in China 2025’ strategy, announced four years ago to great fanfare, targets a 70 per cent self-sufficiency in critical components across a range of hi-tech industries
- But while authorities have publicly stopped talking about it, Beijing has continued to aggressively pursue the plan’s goals, with the central and local governments pouring billions into the development of new industries
