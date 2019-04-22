Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Zweig
Opinion

Opinion

David Zweig

China counts the costs of its lurch from market reform to ‘Made in China 2025’

  • The Xi government pledged market reform in 2013, the same year a think tank began research on a competing plan that would become ‘Made in China 2025’. The latter has outpaced reforms, arguably to the nation’s loss
David Zweig

David Zweig  

Published: 3:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Workers at a production line manufacturing electronic keyboards in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
Tom Holland
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Tom Holland

Beijing’s ‘Made in China 2025’ plan isn’t dead, it’s out of control

  • The ‘Made in China 2025’ strategy, announced four years ago to great fanfare, targets a 70 per cent self-sufficiency in critical components across a range of hi-tech industries
  • But while authorities have publicly stopped talking about it, Beijing has continued to aggressively pursue the plan’s goals, with the central and local governments pouring billions into the development of new industries
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Published: 8:00am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:42am, 9 Apr, 2019

Workers at a production line manufacturing electronic keyboards in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
