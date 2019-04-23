Channels

Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Shades Off by Peter Kammerer

Donald Trump, Brexit and slow growth in Europe only highlight the attractions of the China model

  • From the US to Europe and Australia, the challenges of democracy have become apparent. Meanwhile, China boasts of a fast-growing economy, impressive infrastructure and technological progress
Peter Kammerer  

Published: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

American political scientist Francis Fukuyama says the model of Chinese government shaped during the presidency of Xi Jinping may come to rival Western liberal democracy. Photo: EPA
Politics

China’s authoritarian way can rival liberal democracy if it doesn’t tear itself apart, says End of History author

  • Francis Fukuyama says Beijing challenged the expectations he had when he published his book in 1992, but Chinese system must evolve to flourish
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:17pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:04pm, 28 Mar, 2019

