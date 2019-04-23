Channels

Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Shambaugh

When China and the US wage a visa war against each other’s scholars, nobody wins

  • The US and China are escalating their restrictions on access by academics from the other side, which poses serious problems for scholarship and bilateral relations, at a time when mutual understanding is much needed
Published: 2:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:03am, 23 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
The number of Chinese students at US universities who remain in America after graduation has plummeted since 2013. Photo: Xinhua
The US should keep its universities open to Chinese students and organisations – education is the best weapon in promoting democracy

  • America’s founders, like Confucius before them, saw education’s anti-authoritarian benefits. Banning Chinese students would end a potent US edge in its ideological rivalry
Published: 1:00am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:12am, 11 Apr, 2019

