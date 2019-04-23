Advertisement
Content reviewers at work at the offices Inke, one of the top live-streaming apps in China, in Changsha, Hunan province. Photo: Lea Li
The View by Mimi Zou
China’s ‘996’ work culture should not turn into Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times
- While it is true, as Alibaba founder Jack Ma has argued, that extended working hours are not a problem for those passionate about their jobs, a top-down inflexible approach to how long employees work is not the way for Industry 4.0 to go
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Why companies should say goodbye to the 996 work culture, and hello to 4-day weeks
- Overwork is counterproductive and economically irrational, and it need not be an inevitable feature of the always-on global economy. Around the world, companies have adopted four-day weeks, or six-hour days, without sacrificing productivity
