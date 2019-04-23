Channels

Content reviewers at work at the offices Inke, one of the top live-streaming apps in China, in Changsha, Hunan province. Photo: Lea Li
Mimi Zou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Mimi Zou

China’s ‘996’ work culture should not turn into Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times

  • While it is true, as Alibaba founder Jack Ma has argued, that extended working hours are not a problem for those passionate about their jobs, a top-down inflexible approach to how long employees work is not the way for Industry 4.0 to go
Mimi Zou

Mimi Zou  

Published: 12:30pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:34pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Content reviewers at work at the offices Inke, one of the top live-streaming apps in China, in Changsha, Hunan province. Photo: Lea Li
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Opinion

Opinion

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang

Why companies should say goodbye to the 996 work culture, and hello to 4-day weeks

  • Overwork is counterproductive and economically irrational, and it need not be an inevitable feature of the always-on global economy. Around the world, companies have adopted four-day weeks, or six-hour days, without sacrificing productivity
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang

Alex Soojung-Kim Pang  

Published: 3:00pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:19pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
