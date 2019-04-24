Channels

Elderly people stop at a sign promoting the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Chinese leaders recognise the plan has run into many unexpected problems overseas. This ongoing backlash should force China to rethink and reset the initiative. Photo: AFP
Yuen Yuen Ang
Opinion

Opinion

Yuen Yuen Ang

What's next for the belt and road plan? China must start thinking small and high-quality

  A major driver of a backlash against China's belt and road plan is the lack of quality control and brand management. One way to raise the quality of the programme is to test out small-scale, locally responsive projects such as sanitation
Yuen Yuen Ang

Yuen Yuen Ang  

Published: 2:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Elderly people stop at a sign promoting the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Chinese leaders recognise the plan has run into many unexpected problems overseas. This ongoing backlash should force China to rethink and reset the initiative. Photo: AFP
A decoration promoting the upcoming Belt and Road Forum that takes place in Beijing from April 25 to 27. Photo: AP Photo
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Turning China's Belt and Road Initiative into a new cold war weapon by the US is deeply frustrating

  Investment in infrastructure funnelled through the Belt and Road Initiative has been welcomed in many neglected corners of the developing world
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 3:53pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:54pm, 21 Apr, 2019

A decoration promoting the upcoming Belt and Road Forum that takes place in Beijing from April 25 to 27. Photo: AP Photo
