Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

(From left) Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, co-founders of the Occupy movement Chan Kin-man, Chu Yiu-ming and Benny Tai Yiu-ting, and lawmaker Tanya Chan chant slogans outside the West Kowloon Court in Sham Shui Po, where they were tried for their participation in the Occupy protests, on April 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rachel Cartland
Opinion

Opinion

Rachel Cartland

Hong Kong Occupy leaders should be sentenced leniently so that the city can rediscover its pragmatism

  • Harsh sentences will only further polarise society and, given that there has been little disruption on the scale of Occupy since 2014, will not serve a deterrent purpose. Hongkongers need to focus on working together to solve pressing problems
Rachel Cartland

Rachel Cartland  

Published: 6:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

(From left) Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, co-founders of the Occupy movement Chan Kin-man, Chu Yiu-ming and Benny Tai Yiu-ting, and lawmaker Tanya Chan chant slogans outside the West Kowloon Court in Sham Shui Po, where they were tried for their participation in the Occupy protests, on April 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.