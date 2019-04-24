(From left) Lawmaker Shiu Ka-chun, co-founders of the Occupy movement Chan Kin-man, Chu Yiu-ming and Benny Tai Yiu-ting, and lawmaker Tanya Chan chant slogans outside the West Kowloon Court in Sham Shui Po, where they were tried for their participation in the Occupy protests, on April 10. Photo: Sam Tsang