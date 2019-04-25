Hong Kong’s iconic Star Ferry vessels sail across Victoria Harbour in front of the financial district in Central. China’s government plans to transform Hong Kong and 10 cities around the Pearl River Delta into a thriving global centre of technology, innovation and economic vibrancy. Photo: Dickson Lee
A non-local resident buyer must show six months’ proof of social security fund contribution or tax payment to be eligible for one property in Zhongshan. Photo: REUTERS
Which city within the Greater Bay Area should Hong Kong’s residents consider for real estate investment?
- The biggest barrier to property investment in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) is the legacy price-control regulation left from the 2017-2018 campaign to cool real estate prices
- Eligible buyers are limited to one residential property each. First-time buyers must put down at least 30 per cent of the property’s value, mortgaging the remainder
Topic | Greater Bay Area
