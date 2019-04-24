Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (second from left) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (left) sing the national anthem with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (right) before the last presidential debate in Jakarta on April 13. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (second from left) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (left) sing the national anthem with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (right) before the last presidential debate in Jakarta on April 13. Photo: Reuters
Prabowo Subianto gestures to supporters as he leaves a mosque after Friday prayers in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia election: why Prabowo Subianto is maintaining victory despite a likely win for Jokowi
- Former military man Prabowo has rejected credible pollsters who’ve called the election for Joko Widodo. Is this a case of a general not knowing defeat?
- A psychology expert says he might have ‘delusions of grandeur’ and worries Prabowo’s supporters could be inspired to protest against the result
Topic | Indonesia
Prabowo Subianto gestures to supporters as he leaves a mosque after Friday prayers in Jakarta. Photo: AFP