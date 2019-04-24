Channels

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (second from left) and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin (left) sing the national anthem with presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (second from right) and his running mate Sandiaga Uno (right) before the last presidential debate in Jakarta on April 13. Photo: Reuters
C. Uday Bhaskar
Opinion

Opinion

C. Uday Bhaskar

In Indonesia, the genie of hardline Islamism has been let out of the bottle. Can Joko Widodo put it back in?

  • The case of Ahok, the ethnic Chinese governor who enraged hardline Muslims, still haunts Indonesia’s latest election. The question is whether President Widodo, the likely winner of the election, will use his term to restore ‘smiling Islam’
C. Uday Bhaskar

C. Uday Bhaskar  

Published: 9:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

Prabowo Subianto gestures to supporters as he leaves a mosque after Friday prayers in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Politics

Indonesia election: why Prabowo Subianto is maintaining victory despite a likely win for Jokowi

  • Former military man Prabowo has rejected credible pollsters who’ve called the election for Joko Widodo. Is this a case of a general not knowing defeat?
  • A psychology expert says he might have ‘delusions of grandeur’ and worries Prabowo’s supporters could be inspired to protest against the result
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 10:45am, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:14pm, 20 Apr, 2019

