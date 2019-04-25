Channels

China announced in 2009 its plan to transform Shanghai into an international financial hub by 2020. But a recent poll has found members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai do not believe the Shanghai 2020 goal will be achieved. Photo: Xinhua
Kerr Gibbs
Shanghai can be made a global financial hub – if China fixes some fixable problems

  • With one year to go before the deadline, Shanghai still doesn’t have what it takes to be a global trading centre. China’s plans for Shanghai are going the way of its other promises: it talks about being open but keeps markets controlled
Kerr Gibbs

Kerr Gibbs  

Published: 9:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:44am, 25 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
David Zweig
China counts the costs of its lurch from market reform to ‘Made in China 2025’

  • The Xi government pledged market reform in 2013, the same year a think tank began research on a competing plan that would become ‘Made in China 2025’. The latter has outpaced reforms, arguably to the nation’s loss
David Zweig

David Zweig  

Published: 3:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 22 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
