Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April 2018. China surpassed the US as the top trading partner of Africa in 2009. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lexi Novitske
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Lexi Novitske

China can beat the US in the African tech battleground if its investors form partnerships with local firms

  • China can both ease concerns about its intentions in Africa and better meet the continent’s unique needs by putting its money behind those with local know-how
Lexi Novitske

Lexi Novitske  

Published: 10:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:04am, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April 2018. China surpassed the US as the top trading partner of Africa in 2009. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
In Ethiopia, Chinese companies such as shoe manufacturer Huajian Group hire locals. When there are local employees, there are also more labour disputes. Photo: AP
Celine Sui
Opinion

Opinion

Celine Sui

The everyday reality for China’s belt and road plan in Africa is labour issues, rather than foreign relations

  • When Chinese companies go to countries like Ethiopia, they find themselves having to deal with labour disputes and run up against legal and cultural complexities. These are the risks firms have to manage, away from the headlines
Celine Sui

Celine Sui  

Published: 3:00pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

In Ethiopia, Chinese companies such as shoe manufacturer Huajian Group hire locals. When there are local employees, there are also more labour disputes. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.