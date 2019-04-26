A poster showing missing relatives is displayed during a gathering in Washington to raise awareness of loved ones who have disappeared in western China. An estimated 1 million Uygurs and others have been placed in internment camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
A poster showing missing relatives is displayed during a gathering in Washington to raise awareness of loved ones who have disappeared in western China. An estimated 1 million Uygurs and others have been placed in internment camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP