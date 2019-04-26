Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A poster showing missing relatives is displayed during a gathering in Washington to raise awareness of loved ones who have disappeared in western China. An estimated 1 million Uygurs and others have been placed in internment camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
Billy Huang
Opinion

Opinion

Billy Huang

Steve Bannon is right about overseas Chinese – they’ve been careful around Beijing and too silent on Xinjiang

  • Influential Chinese Americans have condemned racial profiling in the US, but are coy about sensitive issues in China. It is understandable, given the businesses at stake. But they should consider Albert Einstein’s courageous example
Billy Huang

Billy Huang  

Published: 3:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:22am, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A poster showing missing relatives is displayed during a gathering in Washington to raise awareness of loved ones who have disappeared in western China. An estimated 1 million Uygurs and others have been placed in internment camps in Xinjiang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

The self-defeating logic in Steve Bannon’s rallying cry against China-friendly corporate America

  • Although US foreign policy hawks do have valid concerns about China’s creation of a non-rules-based world order and American businesses’ problematic embrace of China, blaming or even persecuting US companies is not the answer
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 1:00am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:15pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.