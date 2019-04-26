Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cliff Buddle
Cliff Buddle
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Cliff Buddle

The Occupy leaders have been jailed, but questions about democracy for Hong Kong won’t fade away

  • Beyond the debate on whether the sentences for eight leaders of the pro-democracy protests of 2014 were just, Hong Kong will still have to grapple with questions about the limits of free expression, the role of civil disobedience, and the prospects for democracy here
Cliff Buddle

Cliff Buddle  

Published: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Supporters of Hong Kong independence take part in a protest on National Day, marching from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 1, 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Bernard Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Bernard Chan

Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ framework is more likely to stay if the mainland benefits from it too

  • While the government will not tolerate advocacy of Hong Kong independence, the city still enjoys freedom of speech and the independence of the judiciary. The current system may continue after 2047, if it remains of service to both Hong Kong and the mainland
Bernard Chan

Bernard Chan  

Published: 1:29pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of Hong Kong independence take part in a protest on National Day, marching from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 1, 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.