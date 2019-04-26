Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Cliff Buddle
The Occupy leaders have been jailed, but questions about democracy for Hong Kong won’t fade away
- Beyond the debate on whether the sentences for eight leaders of the pro-democracy protests of 2014 were just, Hong Kong will still have to grapple with questions about the limits of free expression, the role of civil disobedience, and the prospects for democracy here
Supporters of Hong Kong independence take part in a protest on National Day, marching from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 1, 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Opinion
Bernard Chan
Hong Kong’s ‘one country, two systems’ framework is more likely to stay if the mainland benefits from it too
- While the government will not tolerate advocacy of Hong Kong independence, the city still enjoys freedom of speech and the independence of the judiciary. The current system may continue after 2047, if it remains of service to both Hong Kong and the mainland
