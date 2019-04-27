The US stumbles under the burden of global leadership. The rest of the world may pay a heavier price
The central message of Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign – that Americans have been taken advantage of by partner nations and its politicians – continues to resonate with his supporters. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Andrew Sheng
The US stumbles under the burden of global leadership. The rest of the world may pay a heavier price
- The turn to populism suggests the old system of Keynesian spending, free trade and military commitments no longer works for the US. This could be costly for America’s partners
The central message of Donald Trump's 2016 campaign – that Americans have been taken advantage of by partner nations and its politicians – continues to resonate with his supporters.
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Stephen Roach
Donald Trump is wrong. The US economy is not strong enough to win cold war 2.0
- While the US prevailed in the cold war with the Soviet Union, its economy is in a much weaker position today. Both the US and China should resolve their own economic imbalances and then work together to preserve the post-war world order
