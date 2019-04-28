Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Occupy leader Chu Yiu-ming cries as he speaks to the media after sentencing at a court in Hong Kong on April 24. Eight leaders of massive protests in 2014 were jailed up to 16 months for conspiracy to commit public nuisance. Photo: AP
Philip Bowring
Opinion

Opinion

Philip Bowring

What Occupy sentencing means for Hong Kong’s autonomy

  • Now that jail time has been ordered for the protest leaders, on the dubious grounds that they inconvenienced the public, it is clear that the courts are no bulwark against Beijing’s determination to block democratic progress
Philip Bowring

Philip Bowring  

Published: 11:00am, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:00am, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Occupy leader Chu Yiu-ming cries as he speaks to the media after sentencing at a court in Hong Kong on April 24. Eight leaders of massive protests in 2014 were jailed up to 16 months for conspiracy to commit public nuisance. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cliff Buddle
Cliff Buddle
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Cliff Buddle

The Occupy leaders have been jailed, but questions about democracy for Hong Kong won’t fade away

  • Beyond the debate on whether the sentences for eight leaders of the pro-democracy protests of 2014 were just, Hong Kong will still have to grapple with questions about the limits of free expression, the role of civil disobedience, and the prospects for democracy here
Cliff Buddle

Cliff Buddle  

Published: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.