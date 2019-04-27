Channels

A security guard works in a building in Tai Wai. Security guards often work 12-hour shifts, leaving them little time for anything more than sleep. Photo: Sam Tsang
Paul Yip
Opinion

Opinion

Paul Yip

As Hong Kong tops many ‘most expensive’ charts, ordinary Hongkongers struggle to make ends meet

  • The government must ensure that Hongkongers can thrive in their own city first instead of worrying about attracting foreign talent. Low-income workers, who have not benefited from the city’s economic development, should be the focus
Paul Yip

Paul Yip  

Published: 2:00pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Apr, 2019

A security guard works in a building in Tai Wai. Security guards often work 12-hour shifts, leaving them little time for anything more than sleep. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong residents queue up for rice in Tseung Kwan O, in Hong Kong, in 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mark Footer
Opinion

Opinion

Mark Footer

Hungry in Hong Kong: does city really need a HK$624 billion metropolis when people are starving?

Those in power who claim to want to ‘serve the people’ need to get their priorities right

Mark Footer

Mark Footer  

Published: 7:30am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong residents queue up for rice in Tseung Kwan O, in Hong Kong, in 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
