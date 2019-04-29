Parents were the main abuser in 64.5 per cent of the cases recorded by the Social Welfare Department. Photo: Shutterstock
In the past five years, the number of reported sexual abuse cases involving a child victim ranged from 456 to 506 each year, according to police figures. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong asks how it can protect daughters from their abusive fathers after another horrific rape case
- A father who drunkenly raped his 15-year-old daughter was jailed this week in the latest case of child sex abuse by a parent – a phenomenon experts say has been growing among cross-border families
- Twelve cases have been dealt with by the High Court since January last year involving a father who had raped his daughter
