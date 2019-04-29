Channels

Illustration: Stephen Case
Kerry Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Kerry Brown

Huawei leak reflects China’s growing importance as a partner for post-Brexit Britain

  • China has not loomed large in the British consciousness until recently, but with Brexit on the horizon, Huawei tech and investment look inviting enough for the UK to disregard US concerns
Kerry Brown

Kerry Brown  

Published: 1:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:44am, 29 Apr, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
British Prime Minister Theresa May has, so far, refused to budge from her so-called red lines. She is not in favour of a customs union or a second referendum on Brexit. But her rigid approach has not been successful. Photo: AP
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Parliamentary recess offers Britain time to sort out Brexit mess

  • There is a need for reflection and for renewed efforts to find a proposal capable of securing sufficient support among MPs
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Published: 9:35pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:39pm, 18 Apr, 2019

British Prime Minister Theresa May has, so far, refused to budge from her so-called red lines. She is not in favour of a customs union or a second referendum on Brexit. But her rigid approach has not been successful. Photo: AP
