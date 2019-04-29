Channels

On July 3, 2014, lawmaker Wong Yuk-man (top) threw a glass and documents at chief executive Leung Chun-ying during a question-and-answer session in the Legislative Council. Divisive politics in Hong Kong predated the divisive Occupy protests that would start in September 2014. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
To recover from the Occupy protests, we need to remember how Hong Kong got into this mess

  • The sentencing of the protest leaders doesn’t really close the case for the city. The protests had their roots in political and social problems of the last administration that need to be solved before they crop up again
Published: 9:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

On July 3, 2014, lawmaker Wong Yuk-man (top) threw a glass and documents at chief executive Leung Chun-ying during a question-and-answer session in the Legislative Council. Divisive politics in Hong Kong predated the divisive Occupy protests that would start in September 2014. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
The Occupy leaders have been jailed, but questions about democracy for Hong Kong won’t fade away

  • Beyond the debate on whether the sentences for eight leaders of the pro-democracy protests of 2014 were just, Hong Kong will still have to grapple with questions about the limits of free expression, the role of civil disobedience, and the prospects for democracy here
Published: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 26 Apr, 2019

