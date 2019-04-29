On July 3, 2014, lawmaker Wong Yuk-man (top) threw a glass and documents at chief executive Leung Chun-ying during a question-and-answer session in the Legislative Council. Divisive politics in Hong Kong predated the divisive Occupy protests that would start in September 2014. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
