China's Vice Premier Liu He (centre) shake hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) looks on in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
Robert Boxwell
Opinion

Opinion

Robert Boxwell

The 'big dumb guy' and why a China trade deal will be a flop

  • Watching the US inch toward a watered-down trade agreement is like watching the big dumb guy reach for a doorknob in a horror movie
  • You scream – "Don't open that door!" – but you know he's going to open it and a guy with an axe on the other side is going to do what guys with axes do
Robert Boxwell

Robert Boxwell  

Published: 5:23pm, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:23pm, 27 Apr, 2019

China's Vice Premier Liu He (centre) shake hands with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) looks on in Beijing in March. Photo: AFP
President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping sends message to US and West that 'China is committed to opening up' at Belt and Road forum

  • While he did not mention US or trade war, president puts emphasis on key issues that have been raised by Washington during speech to world leaders
  • Analyst says he was addressing 'those who did not come, and those who care more about how China's opening up develops than the belt and road scheme'
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 2:00am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:38am, 27 Apr, 2019

President Xi Jinping addresses world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Kyodo
